Tennis Classic off due to COVID-19
ANDERSON — The 2020 Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. Any questions or comments can be made to Carl Bowen at 765-606-5075 or John Rhodes at 765-617-9472, directors of CHATC.
Bublé reschedules Bankers Life show
INDIANAPOLIS — “An Evening with Michael Bublé” has been rescheduled for March 18, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
His new single, “Gotta Be Patient,” a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, has just been released.
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or BankersLifeFieldhouse.com.
Mothers get free ice cream
ANDERSON — “Free Cones for Moms” will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St.
