Friends of Library to host book sale
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Anderson Public Library will have its monthly sale Thursday, Nov. 10.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
You do not need a library card to attend. All are welcome.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Firefighters group hosts Holiday Mart
ANDERSON — Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary will have its annual Holiday Mart from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Returning vendors and several new ones will help you start holiday shopping. There will be food mixes, nail strips for holiday parties, homemade pies, peppermint bark, Mary Kay cosmetics, jewelry, different crafts in several mediums and, of course, books with stuffed animals for the little ones.
The holiday event will be at at the Fraternal Order of Firefighters’ Lodge behind Station 8, 105 W. 53rd St.
All proceeds benefit the fire department to offer hydration, water, dry gloves and socks to those on working fires.
As winter approaches, the Auxiliary reminds everyone not to overload circuits, don’t leave space heaters near combustible items and make sure Christmas tree lights are attended.
Legion Riders host Nov. 13 breakfast
LAPEL — The American Legion Riders Post 212 will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Cost is $8, and the menu includes biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, sausage links, eggs, pancakes, French toast, coffee, juice and water.
Open to the public. Carry-out will be available at the post, 1600 N. Main St.
