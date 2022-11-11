K of C will host a chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus #563 will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Prices are $8 for veterans (with proof: current AL, AMVETS, DAV, military ID, VA or VFW cards), $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-out will be available.
The K of C is in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
AHS Class of ’56 to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Nov. 15.
All members and guests are invited to attend.
Lunch will be at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, 1905 Northshore Extension.
Local author May to speak at library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library will host guest speaker Ronald P. May, local author and World War II historian, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
May will share four stories from his most recent book, “Our Service, Our Stories,” Volume 3:
• Fred Fehsenfeld, a P-47 and P-51 fighter pilot who engaged German enemy aircraft in the European Theater.
• Jack Patten, a Marine Liaison Officer who called in coordinates for the big guns on the islands of Peleliu and Okinawa.
• Naoma Seidell, who supported the war from the home front as a Women’s Ordnance worker at the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant in northern Indiana.
• Jean Umemura, a Japanese-American who endured internment with her family at Camp Minidoka in Idaho.
The program in the Chief Anderson Room is free and open to public. The library’s at 111 E. 12th St.
Benefit set for kin of Randall Coomer
ALEXANDRIA — The William “Randall” Coomer Benefit will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Coomer lost his life July 22 in a fatal shooting near his home.
More than 50 vendors, concessionaires and Santa will be there from noon to 3 p.m., with “Rudy” the Reindeer there all day. Scott Zion as “Elvis” will perform.
There also will be raffles and door prizes for children and adults.
A chicken-and-noodle dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and drink for $10.
The fairgrounds are at 512 E. Fourth St.
Information: Lisa at 765-610-6517.
Thanksgiving meal is free on Nov. 22
ANDERSON — Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, will hold its 17th annual Lawson/Wellman Memorial Communitywide Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Serving hours will be from 2 to 7 p.m. You may ride the city bus free all day Nov. 22, and it will bring you to the church and pick you up.
The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, Jello salad, sweet potatoes, sugar cream pie, dinner rolls and drink.
Carry-out will be available after 4 p.m.
Prizes for decorated downtown windowsANDERSON — The 2022 Downtown Christmas Window Decorating Contest, sponsored by the city, is seeking participants of all downtown businesses.
Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners. Judging will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Those attending the AIMS/First Friday Winterfest on Dec. 2 may enjoy the windows, and the decorations will contribute to the city’s Christmas Celebration on Dec. 3.
Participants are asked to register by Nov. 30 by emailing Jill McMillen at jmcmillen@cityofanderson.com or calling 765-648-6000.
Christmas sale has homemade items
MARKLEVILLE — Christmas in Markleville Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at North Christian Church.
There is no admission charge for the family friendly event.
Lunch will be available including chili, chicken and noodles, hot dogs and toppings.
There will be booths to shop, with vendors offering homemade items, crafts, jewelry, Christmas cookies and more.
The church is at 32 State St.
For questions or booth information, call Dianna at 317-258-5438.
