Virtual service set for Veterans Day
INDIANAPOLIS — In place of the annual events traditionally held near the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis, the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis will present a Veterans Day virtual service.
Guests include Gov. Eric Holcomb with a special virtual message, and messages from Mayor Joe Hogsett, retired Vice Admiral Terry Cross, USCG as the keynote speaker, and Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department Veterans Affairs.
The livestream services may be viewed via The American Legion Department of Indiana’s Facebook page at at 11 a.m. or on the Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis’ website www.veteransdayindy.org/.
Anderson sings at Farm Society
ANDERSON — Farm Society, 619 Jackson St., will host An Aspiring Evening of Music and Dinner with award-winning solo artist Doug Anderson at 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday.
General admission tickets are $20 at www.eventbrite.com.
Food tailgates by Second Harvest
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host two local tailgate food distribution events this week.
• Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Madison County
• Friday, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in this area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
To ensure the safety of volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose.
Rangeline offers chair yoga, dancing
ANDERSON — Upcoming events at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, include:
• Chair yoga: Mondays, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.
• Country line dancing: Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19, 3 p.m.
• R & B line dancing, Mondays, Nov. 16, 23 and Wednesdays, Nov. 11, 18, 25, 7:30 p.m.
• Walker program, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, throughout November.
All are free, but donations will be accepted.
Blood drive at Anderson library
ANDERSON — Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The blood drive, conducted by Versiti Blood Center, will take place on the third floor in the Delaware Room. The blood community is in need of emergency donations, according to a press release.
Schedule your donation by visiting http://bit.ly/andersonpubliclibrary or texting/calling 317-258-7603.
Renewal Weekend at Circle of Hope
ANDERSON — Circle of Hope Anderson, 24th and Delaware streets, will have a Renewal Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday and Saturday the time is 6:30 p.m. Sunday the times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Special music each day. Pastor Terry Fennell will be bringing the message each service.
Social distancing and sanitizers will be in place. All are welcome.
