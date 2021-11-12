Craft, hobby show aids local animals
CHESTERFIELD — A Christmas Craft & Hobby Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Millcreek Civic Center.
There will be baked goods, pottery, clothes, jewelry, candles, handmade goods, wood crafted items and much more.
Proceeds from the annual event go to the Madison County Humane Society.
The Civic Center’s at 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
Retired teachers to gather Dec. 2
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will have its winter meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at Anderson Country Club.
Registration will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon. After the plated luncheon ($18) and a short business meeting, Jessica Kimm Cookston and Family will sing traditional seasonal songs and perform Christmas skits.
Canned goods or monetary donations for local food pantries will be accepted.
RSVP by Tuesday, Nov. 23, to Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or gkalisz@acsc.net. Spouses and friends are welcome.
AHS Class of ’56 has monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the 1925 Pubhouse.
All members and guests are invited.
The pubhouse is at Grandview Golf Course, 1905 Northshore Extension.
