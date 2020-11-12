Comedian McComas set for Paramount
ANDERSON — Kettle Top Comedy will present Todd McComas featuring Alex Price at 8 p.m. Saturday in the ballroom of the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
McComas is the host of comedy podcast Heartland Radio 2.0 and and is a supporting cast member of the No. 1 sports podcast “The Pat McAfee Show 2.0.” He’s also appeared on FOX, TruTV and is a regular guest on “The Bob & Tom Show.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event will be hosted by Kyle Buck.
Any remaining tickets will be available at the door or ahead online at the link below or inside Kettle Top. Link: Kettle Top Comedy Presents: Todd McComas.
Gallery 119 show winners named
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announced the winners of its Christmas in Pendleton Show.
First place, “Sun Dance in the Garden” by Joan Valente, oil painting; second place, “On the Banks of the River of Time” by Carla Corben, mixed media; third place, “Clear Mountain Water” by Barry Gray, acrylic painting.
People’s Choice: “Grandma’s Bag Of Toys” by Tamara Magers, mixed media
Special Merit: “September Morning” by Diane Burrell, acrylic, palette knife
Honorable Mention: “Napolise Sisters” by Kay Burke, oil; “Roses on Lace” by Gini Deaton, oil; “Tree of Life” by Welby Thomas Cox Jr., acrylic; “Owl” by Susan Fullen, photography.
The show will be on display until Dec. 3 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
