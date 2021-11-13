Homemade pies for sale at East Lynn
ANDERSON — The annual drive-through homemade pie sale at East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., Anderson, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The selection of pies will include pecan, sugar cream, cherry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, etc.
Pies are $10 each.
AHS Class of ’60 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’60 will meet for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pubhouse, 1905 Northshore Blvd., Anderson.
Luncheons will continue to be on the third Thursday of each month.
Contact Loretta Lukens at 765-642-8312 by Nov. 16 if you will be attending, or visit the AHS Class of ‘60 page on Facebook.
Triad meeting set for Thursday
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will host a meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the UAW at 29th Street and Madison Avenue in Anderson.
The discussion topic will be scams on investments. Coffee and donuts will be served.
Breakfast Sunday at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 Riders will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The legion is at 1600 N. Main St., Lapel.
Cost is $7.
Lasagna on menu at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will host a lasagna dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 17, served up by the Auxiliary beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Served will be lasagna with salad and garlic bread. Cost is $8 per person. Desserts will be available for $3 (coconut cream pie or cheesecake).
Bingo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is open to the public, and carry-outs are welcome. Call 765-745-3311 to place your order.
A Town Center hosts poetry night
ANDERSON — Area poets will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Bring your poems to share.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by A Town Center and the Poetry Society of Indiana. It is hosted by David Allen, who will share poems from his most recent book, “Deadlines Amuse Me.” Allen is the former content director for PSI.
The poets meet on the third Thursday of each month. There is plenty of space for social distancing and masks will be available at the door.
AHS Class of ’52 to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will hold its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road
All classmates and friends are welcome.
Fish on the menu at 40&8
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will host its monthly fish dinner on Friday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include Alaskan pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes, and green beans. Cost is $10 with carry-out available.
