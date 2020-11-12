Second Harvest food tailgate Nov. 20
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host its next Madison County tailgate food distribution next Friday, Nov. 20.
A brief in Wednesday’s paper had incorrect information submitted. Food distributions will be held every other week from this point on, a spokesman said.
The tailgate starts at 10 a.m. in the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last.
-The Herald Bulletin
