Second Harvest food tailgate Nov. 20

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host its next Madison County tailgate food distribution next Friday, Nov. 20.

A brief in Wednesday’s paper had incorrect information submitted. Food distributions will be held every other week from this point on, a spokesman said.

The tailgate starts at 10 a.m. in the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.

Distribution is while supplies last.

-The Herald Bulletin

