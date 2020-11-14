Chair yoga at Rangeline canceled
ANDERSON — The Chair Yoga being held at the Rangeline Community Center has been canceled for the remainder of November.
AMOA Women’s League to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) Women’s League will host its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
The November meeting program is “The Birth of Mounds Park,” and will be given by Stephen Jackson.
AMOA’s Women’s League is currently hosting a poinsettia fundraiser to support AMOA and its programs. A large variety of poinsettias can be purchased on the AMOA website through Friday, Nov. 20.
The Women’s League has agreed to match up to $1,000 for the museum’s #GivingTuesday campaign on Dec. 1. The campaign goal is to raise a total of $2,500 to purchase a museum kiosk. This is part of the museum’s goal to “Unmask the Collection,” providing access to its permanent collection anywhere, any time.
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. at the museum. The November meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of November due to the holiday.
Annual dues to be a member of the group are $20.
Inns’ restaurants return to carry-out
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties are modifying all dining for restaurants at state park Inns to carry-out only through Dec. 15.
Thanksgiving meals will be carry-out only for inn guests. Reservation holders will be notified.
If any additional alterations are needed, they will be posted to the DNR COVID-19 Response page: on.IN.gov/DNRcovid19.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.