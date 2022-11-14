Triad meeting set for Nov. 17 at hall
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Auto Workers Union Hall.
Stephen Jackson from Madison County Historical Museum will be the guest speaker.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served
The hall is at 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
AHS Class of ‘60 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The gathering will be at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 PubHouse Grandview, 1905 Northshore Extension.
40&8 will serve fish dinner Nov. 18
ANDERSON — The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8 will host its monthly fish dinner on Friday, Nov. 18.
The menu includes pollock, cole slaw, escalloped potatoes and green beans.
Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m.
Carry out will be available.
The 40&8 is at 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
Christmas Parade is Dec. 2 in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — The 2022 Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2, in downtown Alexandria. This year’s theme is “Small Town Christmas.”
Mike and Connie Thomas will be the grand marshals.
A chili dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alexandria-Monroe Historical Society Museum.
At 6 p.m., the parade gets underway at Cornerstone Community Church and ends in front of the Jane Pauley Center.
The Christmas tree lighting will follow the parade.
New this year is Santa’s Workshop on Bakery Lot.
For parade registration, visit www.alexandriachamber.org/events.
Animal group offers photos with Santa
ANDERSON — The Animal Protection League is sponsoring “Photos with Santa” from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Donation is $10; your photo with Santa will be emailed to you.
The APL will have a table with baked goods, raffle baskets, vendors and information about fostering, adopting and rescuing. The event is family and pet-friendly.
All proceeds from the table will go to the shelter, including the $10 Santa picture donations.
The event will be at Stonegate Farm’s K-9 Crew, 2342 W. Eighth St., at the northeast corner of Eighth Street and Raible Avenue.
Pendleton artgroup name show winners
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society has announced winners of its 10th annual Juried Art Show.
The show consists of three categories for two-dimensional art, three-dimensional art and photography.
Prize money was awarded in each category, with first place receiving $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; and People’s Choice, $25.
Micheal Prater judged the entries.
The public may view the show at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 23.
Winners of 2-D
First Place: “African Rain” by Lester Phillips.
Second Place: “Desert Follies” by Vernon Bedel.
Third Place: “Ready For Grain” by Lynn Rockwell.
Special Merit Award: “Fluid Dynamics” by Caroline Pyle.
Honorable Mention: “ Self Reflection” by Leslie Newton.
Winners of 3-D
First Place: “Gumptions Gannets” by Vernon Bedel.
Second Place: “Amethyst Rose” by Ellen Shaw.
Third Place: “Woman Mountain Dreams” by Teresa Apodaca.
Special Merit Award: “Frogs and Phalanges” by Vernon Bedel.
Winners of Photography
First Place: “Squirrel Haven” by Brenda Jarrett.
Second Place: “The Ultimate Forgiveness” by Sarah Matern.
Third Place: “Ball Jars and Beads” by Chic Velazco.
Special Merit: “Going, Going” by Brenda Jarrett.
Peoples Choice Award
“Cheyenne Warrior” by Barry Gray.
The Herald Bulletin