Dinner and bingo set for the Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will serve up potato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $6. Dessert will be cherry delight or cheesecake for $3.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Carry-out available. Open to the public at the post, 116 N. Washington St.
Information: 765-754-3311.
Mountain oysters at Middletown Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of the American Legion will serve mountain oysters on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Food will be served starting at 11 a.m. until sold out.
The Post is at 450 N. 10th St. The public is welcome to the Legion, which is non-smoking.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month through March 2020.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Foreigner will say farewell at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent” and no less than five more Top 10 hits. Well, Foreigner, the band behind these iconic songs, will launch its Farewell Tour on July 6.
The first show will be in Alpharetta, Georgia. Soon after, the tour comes to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 21, joined by Loverboy.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at LiveNation.com.
Christmas at Zoo opens Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas at the Zoo kicks off Saturday, Nov. 19, and continues daily through Dec. 30. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
In its 54th year, the event will include new characters, more lights displays and fun experiences for those attending of all ages.
Kids will have an opportunity to meet Santa before Christmas.
The zoo is at 1200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Ticket information: indianapoliszoo.com or by calling 317-630-2001.
Clothing giveaway at local church
ANDERSON — Lighthouse Family Outreach Center will host a free giveaway Saturday, Nov. 19.
Clothes, shoes and more for men and women will be given away (donations welcome but not required).
The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 2307 Broadway St.
Civil War group to meet Nov. 21
ANDERSON — The November meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be on Monday, Nov. 21.
The meeting will focus on the winter period of 1862 to 1863 and the challenges faced by both the North and the South during that time.
The gathering will be at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St.
This will be the last meeting of the year. Meetings will resume March 20, 2023.
