Remembrance service is Sunday
ANDERSON — Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory will host its annual Communitywide Remembrance Service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Paramount Theatre.
RSVP by Nov. 20, 2021, to 764-649-5255 to ensure your loved one’s name will be read during the candlelighting ceremony.
The theater is at 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Nativity Pageant set this weekend
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God will present its Live Nativity Pageant for the 44th year.
Performances will be at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday evenings.
After each performance, audience members can meet the cast and have hot chocolate and cookies in the fellowship hall.
The church is at 2729 E. 38th St.
Wynonna Judd tickets go on sale
NASHVILLE — Tickets for the Wynonna Judd with The Big Noise show Feb. 5 at Brown County Music Center will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Tickets will be available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets also will be sold at the venue box office’s outdoor ticketing window from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and by phone at 812-988-5323. The box office is now cashless and accepts debit and credit cards.
Revival services set in Markleville
MARKLEVILLE — Revival & Homecoming services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 18-20, at North Christian Church.
Revival services will be led by the Rev. Todd Faulkner. Westward Road will be in the service.
The church is at 32 N. State St.
Information: 765-533-4463 or www.yourncc.com.
Student art show to be in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The public is invited to the second annual Student Art Show and Hobby Exhibition on Dec. 7 at Alexandria Community Center.
The show will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The public can learn about collections, creations and distractions that have helped people get through the COVID-19 pandemic plus view creative works of local students.
This is a free family event. There will be Christmas crafts and prize drawings.
The Art Circle of Alexandria is sponsoring the exhibit at the center, 315 S. Harrison St.
