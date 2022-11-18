Visit a train exhibit at the MCHS
ANDERSON — Do you remember when we rode trains? Do you remember when we received them at Christmas? There were the toy catalogs at hardware stores and Sears, Penny’s and Montgomery Ward’s featuring Lionel, Marx and American Flyer? Are model trains too old and you don’t remember?
Come visit the train exhibit at the Madison County History Center at 11th and Meridian in downtown Anderson on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of December from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and view the Rail History in photos and memorabilia, operating models, model displays and much more. (closed Dec 25-26)
View videos featuring many old time and modern railroads, layouts and rail subjects and enjoy the history of the railroads as real, models and more.
Chicken-and-noodle dinner set for Dec. 7ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson, will hold a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Dec. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Also, they will have a mini festival of trees that will be for purchase. All those proceeds will be given to the youth group.
Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3
ALEXANDRIA — The ACC Santa Breakfast will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the 4-H Building in Beulah Park.
There is no charge.
