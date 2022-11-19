Photos available at Museum of Art
ANDERSON — Help-Portrait will be in Anderson from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
Help-Portrait was founded by celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart in 2008. Its mission is to empower photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists to use their skills, tools and expertise to give back to their local community.
Help-Portrait is about giving the pictures, not taking them. These portraits aren’t for a portfolio, website or sale. It’s about giving people who otherwise couldn’t afford photography, a chance to capture a moment, a memory, and more.
Signup is at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409044fa4ad22a6fa7-client.
Additional information may be obtained by calling Stephanie Metz at 765-617-9884.
The Herald Bulletin