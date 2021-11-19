Skating rink readied to open Nov. 26
ANDERSON — The synthetic ice skating rink is being assembled at Dickmann Town Center in Downtown Anderson and will be open for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr.
Skating will remain free, and skates will be provided due to the synthetic nature of the surface.
Hours for Thanksgiving weekend will be:
10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26.
10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27.
Noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28.
The rink’s 2,150 square feet will be open from Thanksgiving weekend through the end of January. Additional days in February will be considered depending on weather conditions and attendance.
Nature Center closed Nov. 25-26
ANDERSON — Mounds State Park’s Nature Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 26.
The park is open year-round.
Nativity Pageant set for Dec. 4-5
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God will present its Live Nativity Pageant for the 44th year, on Dec. 4-5.
Performances will be at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday evenings.
After each performance, audience members can meet the cast and have hot chocolate and cookies in the fellowship hall.
The church is at 2729 E. 38th St.
