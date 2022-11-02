Chili dinner, bingo at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion’s Auxiliary will serve a chili dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Options are chili with a peanut butter sandwich, $6, or chili with seven layer salad and a peanut butter sandwich, $10. Chili comes with cheese, onions and crackers
Dessert will be $3.
Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m. Open to the public.
The legion’s at 116 N. Washington St.
Information: 765-754-3311.
Redbud Quilt Guild will meet Nov. 3
ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at First Baptist Church.
There will be refreshments, a short business meeting plus Show and Tell.
The special event after the meeting will be the group’s annual Market Day. Members will sell treasures from their stashes. If you plan to have a table, you may set up starting at 9:15 a.m.
Guests are welcome. The church is at at 907 N. Raible Ave.
Upcoming activities at Rangeline Center
ANDERSON — A Craft Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Rangeline Community Center.
There will be an Intermediate Painting Class from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Cost is $30 per person. Text 765-215-4289 to make reservations. Seating is limited.
The Holiday Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Vendors, text 765-215-4289 to get your vendor’s application.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
AHS’ 1951 class to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited. Eva’s is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Alzheimer’s support offered Nov. 10
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Hospital Anderson Education Center.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
Respite care is available for loved ones. Schedule 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
For additional information, contact the Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator at alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Also, The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 HELPLINE is available around the clock, 365 days a year, for reliable information and support.
Mask guidelines have eased, but every individual (caregiver, loved one or visitor) is always welcome to wear a mask anytime in any setting.
The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Pendleton art group to mark Christmas
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will celebrate Christmas in Pendleton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
This year’s theme is “Home for Christmas.” Santa will be at Gallery 119 for visits with children, along with Santa’s mailbox. Enjoy the Kids Store where children may shop for parents, family and friends, with fits from $1 to $10.
Make an ornament or have faces painted for $3 each. Santa $3 per family.
The 10th Annual Juried Art Show will be on display, the Gallery Store will be open and participants may make origami boxes and eat popcorn while visiting with Santa.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St.
The Herald Bulletin