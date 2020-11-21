LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Chicken on the menu at K of C

ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., Anderson, will host a chicken fry on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

Due to COVID, seating is limited to 25% capacity (50 people), so carry-out is recommended.

All individuals must wear a mask.

For information or carry-outs, call 765-274-5311.

