Chicken on the menu at K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., Anderson, will host a chicken fry on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under.
Due to COVID, seating is limited to 25% capacity (50 people), so carry-out is recommended.
All individuals must wear a mask.
For information or carry-outs, call 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin
