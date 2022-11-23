Food pantry slated for Nov. 28
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a food pantry Monday, Nov. 28, beginning at 3 p.m. It will continue while supplies last.
Meetings set at Historical Society
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society announces the upcoming meetings to be held at the Museum of Madison County History at 11 W. 11th St.
Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at 7 p.m., the Elwood H. Phillips Historical Award will be presented to the Alexandria-Monroe Township Historical Society for its dedication to preserving history and artifacts relating to Small Town, USA. After a short break, Stephen T. Jackson will be presenting a short program including a film entitled “A Once In A Lifetime Parade”.
Additionally, on Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., Madison County Historian, Stephen T. Jackson will be speaking on “The History or Green Township” from his What’s in a Name series. This is the third of a 15-part series which will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public.
