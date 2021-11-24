Chesterfield Legion closed today-Friday
CHESTERFIELD — In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
It will reopen at noon Saturday for the turkey shoot.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Church is offering Advent in a Box
ANDERSON — Anderson First United Methodist Church will have its second annual Advent in a Box drive-through/walk-through event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in its parking lot.
Come pick up a box filled with crafts, ideas and activities to prepare for the Christmas season. If driving, enter from 13th Street.
Historical society honors Jay Brown
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society has presented Jay Brown of Pendleton with the 2021 Elwood H. Phillips Award. The honor recognizes and celebrates Brown’s accomplishments in historic preservation.
He has been involved in preserving history since he was a young man, beginning with helping out the historical museum next door to his grandmother’s home in Salem, Indiana.
His most recent accomplishments for Madison County are moving and restoring the 1830s-era log cabin that is now part of Falls Park and rebuilding the Conestoga wagon that pioneer John Rogers used when he came to Madison County in 1818. In addition, Jay bought the two-story homestead built by Rogers in 1837 and restored it as the Brown family home.
His significant contributions to the preservation of Madison County history has let him join the previous 38 award winners.
