Advent, Christmas programs open
KNIGHTSTOWN — Bethel Presbyterian Church, Knightstown, has announced its Advent and Christmas programs that are open to the public.
The annual Advent Organ Concert will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Church, 112 S. Franklin St.
Artists featured will be Robin Richey, organist, Bethel Presbyterian Church, Chris and Donna Wilson, organist and flautist, and Pat Cronk, vocalist. Musical numbers will be sounds of the season.
The Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, with readings and carols will be held Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
For directions and other information, call 765-520-9845.
Rockin’ Toy Drive set for Dec. 4
ANDERSON — Rockin’ Toy Drive 2021 will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. at the Anderson Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
All toys donated go to Operation Love Ministries. Cost of ride is a toy donation.
Stops and drop points include: Grace House, 1400 Broadway; HP Cycle & Son, 911 W. 24th St.; Kroakerheads, 1239 Meridian St.; Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.; Southpark Bar, 421 E. 23rd St.; GetGo Gas Station, 100 Federal Drive, Chesterfield; Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.; Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave.; BestWay Disposal, 1128 W. 66th St.; Hometown Furniture Plus, 1902 E. 53rd St.; O.B.’s Bar & Grill, 44 Jackson St.; Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.; Jackson Street Hair Salon, 619 Jackson St.; and Jagged Edge Hair Salon, 4818 Main St.
Undercover will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Magic of Lights to run through Jan. 2
NOBLESVILLE — Magic of Lights, Holiday Light Drive-Thru will take place through Sunday, Jan. 2, at Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Information: magicoflights.com/noblesville.
Lapel Legion to host ham dinner
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a ham-and-bean dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The legion is located at 1600 Main St., Lapel.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.