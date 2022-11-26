Look at lights and display on Tuesday
MUNCIE — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, get the first look of the season at Meridian’s Holidays at Gresham, 3620 W. White River Blvd.
Drive through more than 100,000 lights and over 40 exhibits of holiday magic on Giving Tuesday.
This is a free community event. Donations are appreciated but not expected.
Donate to win a $100 Shea’s Diamond gift card.
Food distribution event is Dec. 2
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of Muncie will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. in the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
