Raffle benefits Artists Society
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 is selling raffle tickets for The Art Of Fine Dining.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. Drawing will be held at the First Friday Event on Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The winner will receive more than $500 worth of gift certificates from the following restaurants:
• The Bank
• Texas Roadhouse
• Anita’s Kitchen
• iviera Maya
• Ruby Tuesday
• Applebee’s
• Hacienda Vieja
• Madison’s St8 Street Bistro
• Catello’s
• Moontown
• Wolfe’s
• Vera Mae’s
Raffle tickets may be purchased at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., in downtown Pendleton, or from PAS members.
Proceeds from the raffle will go to PAS to help defray losses incurred during the pandemic. For more information, call Gallery 119 at 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
