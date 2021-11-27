UAW retirees plan meeting
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers 662 Retirees will be holding their December meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave., Anderson.
Dinner will be at noon.
Tickets may be obtained by calling Denny Cheshier at 765-717-6651.
BSU professor part of art show
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will have its ninth Juried Art Show on their First Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Judge for the event will be Sarojini Johnson, a Ball State University professor.
In a juried show, the judge selects all the artwork to be shown in the show, representing the best quality of artwork, then selects the winners from those. Awards for first place are $300; second place, $200; third place, $100; and $50 for the People’s Choice award.
The show is sponsored by the PAS Events Committee.
The show will continue during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Gallery 119, 119 State St., Pendleton, until Dec. 22.
Frog legs on menu at Legion Post 216
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides on Friday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or until sold out.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown.
Information: 765-354-4892.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.