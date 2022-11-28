Dec. 2 cookie sale set for Soroptimists
ANDERSON — The Soroptimists’ annual Holiday Cookie Walk will be Friday, Dec. 2.
Hundreds of homemade decorated and specialty cookies will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the atrium at Union Building, 1106 Meridian St.
The price is $8 per dozen. Cookies will be prepackaged in half-dozen quantities.
This event is part of the city’s annual Winterfest celebration.
Proceeds will fund Soroptimist International of Anderson’s educational awards for women and other charitable projects in the community, including Alternatives, Scholar House and Willow Place.
In August, the Soroptimists hosted the Lunafest film festival at the Paramount Theatre.
Dec. 3 chili dinner is set at K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus #563 will host an all-you-can-eat chili dinner Saturday, Dec. 3.
Serving times will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Carry-outs will be available at the K of C, in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
The Herald Bulletin