Lapel Lions Club starts its fruit sale
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is now taking orders for fresh Florida fruit. Twenty pounds (2/5 of a bushel) of navel oranges or red grapefruit is $35. Forty pounds (4/5 of a bushel) of navel oranges or red grapefruit is $45.
To place an order, or if you have questions, contact Karen Roudebush at 765-617-2300, or any Lapel Lions Club member. Orders need to be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Fruit will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
Middletown Legion serving frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish dinners, each with two sides, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, or until sold out.
Dinner’s open to the public at the post, which is nonsmoking. The Legion is at 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
K of C to host Friday fish fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Carryout will be available at the K of C, in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Education fundraiser
in Daleville Nov. 5
DALEVILLE — The Jog for Jeff is a 5k walk/run/jog that takes place annually in order to raise money for the Jeff Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund.
It will take place this year Saturday, Nov. 5, at Daleville High School, 8400 S. Bronco Drive. Check-in and late registration is at 9 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m.
Entry fees are $25 per person and $60 maximum (families with two or more children).
To date, the scholarship has awarded more than $46,000 to high school seniors to help with their future education expenses.
There is a remote option for those who, due to COVID-19, don’t feel comfortable in gatherings of any size. That information is available on the Walk, Run, Jog for Jeff Facebook page.
That page explains that the event is in memory of Jeff Roberts, who died in 2011 before his senior year at Daleville High School. Jeff was known for the love he showed everyone and his smile.
He took part in the Pride Team, played in the school’s band, volunteered at Vacation Bible School and ran for both the DHS’ track and cross country teams.
For more event information. call Tom Roberts at 765-425-5280.
Tailgate Distribution at Muncie Mall
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information, visit CureHunger.org.
Community service of Thanksgiving set
SHIRLEY — A Community Thanksgiving Service will take be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Grant City Wesleyan Church.
Tony Darling, pastor of Wilkinson Church of Christ, will preach the Thanksgiving message.
This service is being presented by The Community Ministerial Alliance. It’s made up of Christ Fellowship Church, Grant City Wesleyan Church, Shirley Church of the Nazarene, Shirley Friends Church, Shirley-Wilkinson Community United Methodist Church, Warrington Church of the Nazarene and Wilkinson Church of Christ.
Grant City Wesleyan Church is at 4387 S. Grant City Road.
