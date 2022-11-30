Redbud Quilt Guild
will meet Dec. 1
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Baptist Church.
The group will celebrate Christmas. Bring a sewn or quilted kitchen item for a gift exchange. It should be wrapped or in a gift bag. Bring a dish to share. Table service will be provided.
The group meets the first Thursday of each month at the church, 907 Raible Ave. Guests are welcome.
Legion serving up
frog legs and fish
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish dinners Friday, Dec. 2.
Each dinner will come with two sides and be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Frog leg dinner costs $13. A two-piece fish dinner will be $11; a three-piece fish dinner will be $13.
The nonsmoking Legion is open to the public.
The post is at 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Nativity Pageant
live at church
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God will host its 44th annual Live Nativity Pageant at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be available between presentations.
The church is at 2729 E. 38th St.
AHS Class of '65
ladies have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies will have their December monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
They will meet at Cracker Barrel.
Luncheons are at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Different locations are selected and announced.
Pendleton artists
offer kids art class
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society has announced its December kids art class.
Join Pam Rowley in making Christmas ornaments in "Kids Deco Class — Holiday Fun." Children may create two from a reindeer, snowman and wreath. The class will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The class is intended for kids 8 and up; cost is $10.
Registrations may be made from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986. Online registrations may be made at www.pasgallery119.org/events.
Classes are at Gallery 119 on the second Saturday of each month. Projects and teachers vary.
Christmas cookie,
candy walk is set
MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women's Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church will have a Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Homemade goodies for all your holiday entertaining will be available. Choose from tables full of delicious cookies and candies sold by the box in various sizes, from $4 to $8.
Homemade soups and hot dogs also will be available for purchase.
Also for sale will be dishcloths, Sechler Pickles and some homemade crafts.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 146 N. Sixth St.
— The Herald Bulletin