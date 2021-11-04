Band will play last concert of year
ANDERSON — The Martha Green Project will host its last 2021 concert at 1925 PubHouse at Grandview from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
To reserve a table, call 765-274-5016 or go online at 1925pubhouse.com.
Turkey Shoot starts at Chesterfield postCHESTERFIELD — On Saturday, Nov. 6, Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will begin its annual Turkey Shoot.
The event starts at noon.
Information, Kevin Dennis, 765-617-9251.
Matthews church readies for concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host Jeff & Sheri Easter in concert on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door, if available. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/easter or call/text 765-667-0842.
Allen Chapel AME plans gatherings
ANDERSON — Allen Chapel AME Church, 1610 Sheridan St., Anderson, under the leadership of the Rev. Dalrey Trotter, will officially open its doors to sanctuary worship starting Sunday, Nov. 7, at its 11 a.m. worship service.
Zoom will still be available for those who cannot attend. All those attending are asked to wear a mask; social distancing will be observed.
A celebration dinner will be served immediately after in the Fellowship Hall.
Marines league gathers Thursday
CHESTERFIELD — On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Marine Corps League will hold its monthly meeting at the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. All Marines are invited.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Food distribution to be in 2 counties
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Delaware County
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave. Free flu shots provided by Genoa Health at this tailgate.
Madison County
• Friday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m., old K-Mart lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
