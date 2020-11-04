LOGO COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Chicken noodles dinner in Frankton

FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a chicken noodles dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (until they run out).

Cost is $7 (cash only) and includes chicken-and-noodles with mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or corn. Sugar cream or pumpkin pie will be available for $3.

It is open to the public and carryouts are welcome.

To call ahead, call 765-754-3311.

This is a fundraiser for Sweetheart Queen candidate Tosha Hudson Tomlinson.

