Chicken noodles dinner in Frankton
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a chicken noodles dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (until they run out).
Cost is $7 (cash only) and includes chicken-and-noodles with mashed potatoes, choice of green beans or corn. Sugar cream or pumpkin pie will be available for $3.
It is open to the public and carryouts are welcome.
To call ahead, call 765-754-3311.
This is a fundraiser for Sweetheart Queen candidate Tosha Hudson Tomlinson.
