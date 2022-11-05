AARP monthly meeting Nov. 14
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. Guest speaker will be Gloria Harlett from the Anderson Exchange Club.
The meeting will be in the fellowship center at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. Meetings are open to the public.
Members are asked to bring sweatshirts, jackets, coats, pullovers, or any other items for the Turn Away No Longer program helping foster children. Canned food items for Operation Love are also being collected.
Information: Jane Simmons, secretary, 765-644-2648.
AMVETS to host Saturday breakfast
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS Post 26 will host a buffet breakfast Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the post at 939 S. Broadway.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per person and includes buffet breakfast, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk and juice.
No children under 18 are permitted.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Thomas Rhett coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Country artist Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, revealing United States tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23.
Rhett and special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will entertain at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 6.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale to Home Team Members and Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, Nov. 8. General public will have access to tickets beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. at ThomasRhett.com.
The Herald Bulletin