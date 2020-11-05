Legion Post 216 serving frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. (or sold out) on Friday, Nov 7. They will also serve broasted fish.
Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, is open to the public, and a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Homemade pies for sale at drive-thru
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a drive-thru homemade pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Pies will be $10 each.
Stay in your car, choose from the list, and it will be delivered right to you.
Liberty Christian enrolling students
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School is enrolling students for second semester. Liberty has been doing in-person learning since school started on Aug. 6 and works closely with the Madison County Health Department to provide a safe in-person learning model, school officials said in a press release. School Choice Scholarships are available to those who qualify.
To schedule a tour or receive more information about enrollment, call 765-644-7773 or email admissions@libertyonline.org.
Liberty’s website is www.libertyonline.org.
Fish fry Saturday at K of C hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under. Carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
