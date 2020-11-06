Dancers gathering at Millcreek Center
CHESTERFIELD — Dancers from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan will meet Friday and Saturday at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Round dancing is cued ballroom and includes two step, waltz, rumba, bolero, Cha, slow two step and foxtrot. Social distancing is natural for this form of exercise.
Those who want to learn the two step should come Friday at 10 a.m. and the waltz will be taught at 1 p.m.
There is a beginner’s dance from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The dance from 7 to 10 p.m. is for all levels of dancing. Saturday is for more experienced dancers and all proceeds will go to the 71st National Square Dance Convention in Evansville in 2022.
Information: Nancy Fulaytar, 765-662-2553.
Women’s League selling poinsettias
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will host a poinsettia sale through Nov. 20.
Pickup will be on Dec. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the art museum, 32 W. 10th St.
Prices are $15 for 5-inch red, marble or white; $15 for 6.5-inch red, white, pink, marble and ice crystal; $20 for 6.5-inch glitter red, white or blue; and $45 for 10-inch winter porch pot Appalachian mix.
Order online at andersonart.org.
Group still offering Alzheimer’s support
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
Ball State concert via livestream
MUNCIE — In a livestream performance, the Ball State University Choirs will perform Antonín Dvořák’s “Te Deum” with the Ball State Symphony Orchestra on Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
The program will also include “The Awakening” by Joseph Martin.
There will be no in-person attendance for this event; it will only be offered via livestream online.
For more information on the School of Music livestreams and to watch livestreams, visit bsu.edu/music/livestream.
Beef & Boards isn’t open through 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s intermission due to COVID-19 restrictions has been extended through the remainder of 2020.
The theater is developing plans to reopen on Feb. 4, 2021, with a production of an audience favorite: “Smoke on the Mountain.”
Ticketholders for the production originally scheduled for this fall are being notified about their new dates.
Beef & Boards’ 2021 Season will be announced in early December.
UAW LOCAL 663 retirees to meet
ANDERSON — The November meeting of United Auto Workers Local 663 retired workers will be held Wednesday at the UAW building, 2840 Madison Ave.
This meeting will begin at noon.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no refreshments served.
Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.