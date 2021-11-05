AMVETS schedules meal, holiday event
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS Post 26 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday, Nov. 6.
Serving hours are from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $8 per person.
The menu includes a buffet breakfast with biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice.
No one admitted under the age of 21.
Information: 765-778-7224.
PENDLETON — AMVETS Post 26 will hold its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11, from noon to 5 p.m. with food and drink.
There will be a special Veterans Day presentation and patriotic musical entertainment after 5 p.m. from Vietnam veteran and post member Doug Hagan (a/k/a Ernie).
The post is located at 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.