American Legion hosts breakfast
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Carry-out will also be available. Cost is $7.
Masks are required. The breakfast is open to the public.
Bereavement group sets meeting
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the church’s Fireside Room.
Kayla Hall, a mental health counselor with Torchlight Counseling Services, will present the program.
Enter through the north door (door No. 7) across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one.
Reservations are not necessary. Face masking is required and social distancing will be observed.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Lions Club plans annual fruit sale
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is taking orders for fresh Florida navel oranges, and red grapefruit.
Cost of a 20-pound (2/5 of a bushel) of each is $30. A 40-pound (4/5 of a bushel) of each is $40. Prices are the same as last year.
To place an order, or if you have any questions, contact Karen Roudebush at 765-617-2300, or any Lapel Lions Club member.
Orders need to be placed by Friday, Nov. 13.
Fruit will be available for pickup at the Lions Building at 329 S. Main St., Lapel, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
