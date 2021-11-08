County’s historian to talk about WWI
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library will host guest speaker Stephen T. Jackson, Madison County’s historian, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
He will discuss Madison County and World War I. The program consists of a trilogy of stories that depict:
- Madison County’s enthusiasm and patriotic fervor at the beginning of the war.
- The first celebration of Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918, in Anderson, with actual film footage.
- The story of the 1927 visit to Anderson by the war’s most acclaimed yet strikingly humble hero.
The public is invited to attend this free event in the Chief Anderson Room. The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Substance use is topic of program
MUNCIE — Former NBA player Chris Herren will be featured the featured speaker during a program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Horizon Convention Center.
After Herren’s presentation, a panel of community leaders and officials will allow for discussion of issues related to substance use, recovery and ideas for local solutions.
Note that all COVID protocols, precautions and social distancing will be followed as determined by state and local mandates.
Lunch will be provided. Meridian Community Health sponsors the speaker series.
The convention center is at 401 S. High St., Muncie..
To register, go to Meridian Health Services website at https://www.meridianhs.org/ and follow instructions.
Bereavement group will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Marty Ballard, from Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown, will be the guest speaker.
As before, enter through the north door (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
The church is at 1920 Rangeline Road.
Information: church office, 765-643-5713.
K of C to fry up some chickens
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 is having a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Carry-outs are available at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
