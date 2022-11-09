Legion Auxiliary is making supper
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will serve sloppy Joe or coney dog dinners starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The menu offers two sandwiches or coney dogs and a choice of potato salad or chips for $7. If you are a veteran, your dinner will be free. German chocolate cake or strawberry cheesecake dessert will be available for $3. Carry-out is available Bingo will be played from 6 to 8 p.m. The meal and bingo are both open to the public. Carry-out is available for the dinner.
Veterans invited to dine at the Edge
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club is inviting veterans to enjoy a free lunch or dinner at the Edge Restaurant on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Serving hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. Members of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club will welcome veterans and their families with a small gift from the club and the restaurant. Reservations are not required unless you are bringing a large group. The restaurant is at 519 Golf Club Road, Edgewood.
Veterans Day event at AHS on Nov. 11
ANDERSON — On Friday, Nov. 11, Anderson High School will host a Veterans Day convocation at 8:30 a.m. for the school and community. Any veteran who would like to attend and be recognized should contact Laura Crenshaw at AHS at 765-641-2037, ext. 8000, or by email at llcren@acsc.net. Veterans and their families will meet in the cafeteria at 7:40 a.m. for a reception before the ceremony. Bereavement group will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church. Ned Clark of Chesterfield Christian Church will be the guest speaker. The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Enter through the North Entrance (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School. The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin