Harter House to have Santa Shoppe
ANDERSON — United Faith Housing’s fundraiser, “Santa Shoppe!” will be at the Harter House, 600 Main St., on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be vendors, concessions, a bake sale, door prizes, raffles, and a free gift wrapping station.
“Rudy” the Rudolph will be there from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs Claus will arrive at noon. Elsa “Frozen” will be in attendance from noon to 1 p.m.
Information: Lisa, 765-642-7600.
Christmas Show set for Nov. 22
ANDERSON — The George Smith Traditional Christmas Show, produced and directed by Norma Smith, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
General admission is $5. Buy tickets at the Paramount box office, Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or at George Smith’s Music Center, 2020 Raible Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Smith will be playing the Grande Page Theatre Pipe Organ. Proceeds go for the upkeep of the Paramount Grande Page organ.
Legion to serve pork chop dinners
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled or broasted “thick cut” marinated pork chop and two sides on Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Cost is $11.
They will also be serving broasted fish.
The public is invited. Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., is a non-smoking Legion.
Information: 765-354-4892.
