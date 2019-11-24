Park Place hosts grief seminar
ANDERSON — Are you grieving or know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Surviving the Holidays seminars help participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future.
Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson, will host this seminar on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
To register or for more information about this national program, visit www.griefshare.org/holidays or call the church at 765-642-0216.
Health Department observes AIDS Day
ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will have an event in honor of World AIDS Day on Monday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Miami Conference Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
They will provide free and confidential HIV and Hep C testing with results provided in 20 minutes. Each person tested will receive a $5 GetGo card.
Information: Tiffany Denton, Madison County Health Department, 765-641-9529.
CWU meeting is Dec. 2
ANDERSON — Christian Women United will meet on Monday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St., Anderson.
Sowing Seeds plans giveaway
ANDERSON — Sowing Seeds Ministries will present its third annual Thanksgiving Day Giveaway on Nov. 28 starting at 10 a.m. (while supplies last.)
The giveaway will take place at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., Anderson.
Household care packages containing non-perishable food items will be provided.
Information: Phoebe Jones, 765-615-6127.
Hear tunes on hurdy-gurdy
PENDLETON — Ever heard the hurdy-gurdy? On Dec. 8, Russ and Kathy Hays will be at the Pendleton Historical Museum sharing music from this unique instrument. Come to the museum for the annual Christmas Open House from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be cookies to decorate, popcorn to munch and hot cider to enjoy. And, as always, Santa Claus will be there to hear special requests.
Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas celebration at the Museum and hear the beautiful music created by this very old instrument. The hurdy-gurdy is a stringed instrument that produces sound by a hand crank-turned, rosined wheel rubbing against the strings. The wheel functions much like a violin bow, and single notes played on the instrument sound similar to those of a violin. Melodies are played on a keyboard.
