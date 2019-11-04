Petry to talk about Heart for Kids
ANDERSON — Valerie Petry, executive director of A Heart for Kids, will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday luncheon meeting of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club at Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center.
Petry directs the faith-based nonprofit organization that was created to love, serve and support children, their teachers and families through a free after-school tutoring/mentoring program. A Heart for Kids is currently in both Erskine and Tenth Street elementary schools.
The luncheon is free to first-time visitors to the Noon Exchange Club. Returning guests and Exchange members pay the $15 luncheon fee. Reservations for the 11:30 a.m. luncheon are required by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
PathStone workshop on managing money
ANDERSON — PathStone is a nonprofit housing counseling agency serving Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties. PathStone offers free monthly workshops with the goal of helping the individual and families build their financial capacity.
This month, one will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Topic will be “Your Spending and Saving Plan.” Learn how to properly manage your money to fit your needs and wants.
RSVP to: 765-274-4054, blien@pathstone.org.
All workshops are posted on PathStone’s Eventbright page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pathstone-corporation-3179175532. Registration is required.
Thank-you dinner at township office
ALEXANDRIA — A free thank-you chicken and noodles dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Monday until food runs out at the Monroe Township Trustee’s Office, 204 E. Berry St., Alexandria.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.