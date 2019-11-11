Reception Friday at AU’s Jeeninga Museum
ANDERSON — An opening reception of The Jeeninga Museum of Near Eastern and Biblical Archaeology will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at York Performance Hall and Galleries on the campus of Anderson University.
Unveiled will be the newly renovated and relocated museum in the first-floor gallery of York Performance Hall.
The material remains within this collection illuminate complex cultural, economic, and political traditions that shape the Near Eastern context of Biblical history.
There is no admission charge and there will be light refreshments.
Information: 765-641-4320.
Vendors sought for Christmas Bazaar
ANDERSON — Circle of Hope Church is looking for vendors of homemade crafts, direct sales, and jewelry for its Christmas bazaar.
Table rental is $20 for an 8-foot table and two chairs; $5 extra for an extra table or electric service.
For table reservations, call Lois at 765-617-1795.
