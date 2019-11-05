Community Briefs
Veterans, military invited to meal
ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren is welcoming all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
This monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January.
This month’s meal will have turkey, vegetables, salads and desserts. A program will follow featuring Andrea Carlile, author of “The War That Came Home.”
The church is located at 711 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter by the back door on the south side of the building.
RSVP: 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
United Faith honors its veterans
ANDERSON — United Faith Housing will have a tribute to its veterans, honoring its residents who have served in the service, at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Harter House.
Mayor Tom Broderick will attend, as will special speaker Sgt. James Reynolds. The Anderson High School ROTC will do the presentation of colors. Pastor Ed Drews will give the opening prayer, Robert Reeder will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Buddy and Joyce Patterson will provide the music and Rita Drews will be the host.
The following veterans will be honored: Meredith Fry, Marine Corps, World War II; Robert Grose, Navy; Alfrieda Ogle, Civil Air Patrol; John Callahan, Navy; Gary Shockney, Navy; Jack McKenzie, Navy, Vietnam War; Pete Corbin, Marine Air Corps; James Bridges, Army; Frank Miller, Navy; Dudley Maples, Navy; Mike Douglas, Navy; Murval Highwood, Army; and Herb Boaz, Coast Guard.
Grace Baptist to honor veterans
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, will host Veterans Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday honoring all veterans.
A free family dinner will follow the service.
Holiday bazaar at Park Place
ANDERSON — The annual Holiday Art & Craft Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, in the Fellowship Hall.
Shop at the many booths of Christmas items and décor, jewelry, purses, quilted bags, knitted hats and scarfs, wooden crafts, Avon, homemade candy, pottery, collectibles, dog clothes, and more.
Breakfast and lunch items will be available at the food court for a nominal charge. Anyone who would like to rent a booth should contact Loretta, 765-642-0216 or 765-635-6724. Proceeds from rental of booths go to benefit the Uganda Mission Team of Park Place Church.
Information: ppchog.org.
