CHA offers help with Medicare
ANDERSON — Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription coverage ends Dec. 7.
Community Hospital Anderson is offering free enrollment assistance with licensed Medicare insurance brokers on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, licensed navigators are available to assist with enrollment in the health insurance marketplace.
To reserve an appointment, call 765-298-3300.
Lions to hear Jaggard, Stickradt
ANDERSON — The Anderson Lions Club will meet Thursday at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. is $8. The meeting will run from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Public is invited to attend.
Guest Thanksgiving speaker is the Rev. Dr. Arthur Jaggard, Anderson First Baptist Church, and special new member Lion Kurt Stickradt, blind pianist, to talk about cellphones and how he identifies them, etc.
Parking is available in back of the church; enter on Brown Street or 13th Street. The Lions meet in the basement fellowship hall; an elevator is available.
Free bus rides to pre-holiday meal
ANDERSON — Ride the bus free to the John Lawson/Fran Wellman Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner served free to the community at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Dinner will be served from 2 to 6 p.m. and will include turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry salad, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, pumpkin pie, dinner roll and drink.
Information: 765-642-8061.
Ham and beans at Lapel Legion
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host a ham and bean dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes fried potatoes, corn bread, corn cakes, desserts, tea, coffee.
Price is $6 for all you can eat.
Hospital auxiliary to have bake sale
ANDERSON — An Auxiliary bake sale and raffle will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the Mezzanine at Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
