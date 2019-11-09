Community Briefs
Craft bazaar set for Nov. 23
SUMMITVILLE — The Summitville Fire Department Christmas Craft & Vendor Bazaar will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station at 813 E. Mill St.
A variety of vendors will be on hand selling handmade gifts crafts as well as some popular direct sales vendors.
Admission is free, but the department will accept donations for The Hope Center of Summitville. Their needs include cereal, spaghetti sauce, small bags of flour and sugar, monetary donations and nonperishable food items.
Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Summitville Volunteer Fire Department.
Salad luncheon planned for Nov. 16
ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St., will host its annual salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
AHS Class of ’60 sets lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blaze Bar and Grill, located at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Muncie market moves indoors
MUNCIE — The outdoor season of Farmers Market has wrapped up and moved indoors for the winter months. Join your family, friends, and neighbors in the Cantina and Indiana Room as the indoor market opens on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Connect with local vendors to discover what’s new, and continue shopping in The Orchard Shop at Minnetrista.
The market will run the third Saturday through April.
The upcoming schedule is as follows: Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18.
White Castle to honor veterans
ANDERSON — White Castle, a family-owned business for 98 years, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active military members.
The special offer is valid Nov. 11 only.
Veterans and those on active duty are encouraged to visit the Anderson location at 5523 Scatterfield Road or the Daleville location at 8801 W. Market Square.
The Herald Bulletin
