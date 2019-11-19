Community Briefs
Second Harvest Tailgate on Friday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a Tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.
The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle.
Do not line up before 11 a.m. the day of the tailgate for traffic control purposes.
Legion to serve soup, sandwich
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have vegetable soup with hot ham and cheese meals beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The cost is $5.
The Legion is open to the public and will have bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
Holiday craft bazaar Saturday
ANDERSON — The 10th annual Holiday Art & Craft Bazaar is Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, in the Fellowship Hall.
Shop at more than 45 booths of Christmas items and décor, jewelry, purses, quilted bags, knitted hats and scarfs, wooden crafts, and much more.
Breakfast and lunch items will be available at the food court for a nominal charge.
Proceeds from rental of booths will benefit the Uganda Mission Team of Park Place Church.
Information: www.ppchog.org.
Triad to meet at UAW Hall
ANDERSON — This month’s Madison County Triad meeting will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the UAW Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Tentatively scheduled to speak are: Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Anderson Assistant Police Chief Mark Cole and Indiana State Police Detective Anthony Kletthiemer.
Pizza sales to aid Operation Love
ANDERSON — Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza, 4722 S. Scatterfield Road, will host a “Dine and Donate” event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to benefit Operation Love Ministries. The event is open to the public.
Papa Murphy’s will donate 25% of all sales to Operation Love. Donations will be used to fund Operation Love’s basic needs pantry and other services, including its upcoming annual Christmas Wishes program.
Information: Chris Caselton at Operation Love, 765-644-2121.
The Herald Bulletin
