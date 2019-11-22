Community Briefs
Cookie Walk on Soroptimist agenda
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
The business meeting agenda will include a report on Live Your Dream Educational Awards and finalizing plans for the annual Holiday Celebrity Cookie Walk.
The fundraiser will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Union Building Atrium downtown Anderson, 11th and Meridian streets, from 10 a.m. until sold out. Buyers may choose from a variety of homemade cookies baked by Madison County celebrities for $5 a dozen.
Proceeds go to educational awards and programs benefiting women and girls.
Holiday bazaar at Rangeline Center
ANDERSON — A holiday bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Breakfast and lunch will be available.
The center is starting its 2020 membership drive. Yearly membership is $10.
Roosevelt School breakfast slated
ANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School will meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
There will be no breakfast gathering in December due to Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday. The group normally meets the last Wednesday of each month.
