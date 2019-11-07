Community Briefs
Library to host open chess event
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a free open chess tournament on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
This U.S.-rated tournament is open to all skill levels and opponents will be chosen at random. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chess pieces and boards.
Registration is required.
Information:
andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Lapel Legion to host breakfast
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host a breakfast on Sunday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The menu includes fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, eggs to order, French toast, pancakes, coffee and juice. Price is $7 for all-you-can-eat.
Used book sale set for Thursday
ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Auxiliary will host a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Community Hospital Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave., on the Mezzanine.
Hardback books, $2; paperback books, $1; DVD’s, $2.
Fundraiser sponsored by the Auxiliary.
2nd Amendment walk is Saturday
ANDERSON — On Saturday, the Madison County Safety Alerts/Anderson scanner Facebook page will host a Second Amendment Freedom Walk in downtown Anderson.
Legal gun owners who wish to participate are to meet on Meridian Street downtown Anderson at 11 a.m. Saturday. The walk will be in the downtown area exercising the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
The organizers want the general public to know they will doing this walk and not to be alarmed as there will be no harm or disruption.
Church Street plans luncheon
ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St., will host its monthly fundraiser luncheon Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost is $7 per person and $6 on orders of 20 or more. The menu includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, homemade dessert — brownies and cookies.
Deliveries may be made by calling 765-623-5380.
Proceeds benefit Church Street Commons, Heaven’s Wearhouse, and The Commons Theatre and youth programs.
