LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community Briefs

Alex presenting musical ‘Joseph’

ALEXANDRIA — The musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School auditorium.

High school teacher Steve Fleck is directing the production by his students.

Tickets for adults are $8; students’ tickets are $6.

Holiday bazaar set in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Women’s Service will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9).

There will be many vendors with homemade crafts. Food will be available for purchase.

Information: Marilyn Lenhart 765-278-8888 or Joyce Morgan, 765-724-0231.

Class of 1947 to meet Thursday

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

All classmates and friends of the class are welcome.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you