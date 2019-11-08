Community Briefs
Alex presenting musical ‘Joseph’
ALEXANDRIA — The musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Alexandria-Monroe Junior-Senior High School auditorium.
High school teacher Steve Fleck is directing the production by his students.
Tickets for adults are $8; students’ tickets are $6.
Holiday bazaar set in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Women’s Service will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9).
There will be many vendors with homemade crafts. Food will be available for purchase.
Information: Marilyn Lenhart 765-278-8888 or Joyce Morgan, 765-724-0231.
Class of 1947 to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will meet for its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
All classmates and friends of the class are welcome.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.