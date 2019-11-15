Community Briefs
Saidah Court Red Hat group to meet
ANDERSON — Saidah Court Red Hat Society will meet at 1 p.m. Friday for its monthly meeting in the multi-purpose room of the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Event will boost VA Hospital party
ANDERSON — On Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m., a sloppy joe dinner will be held at the Polish Club, 3535 Forrest Terrace.
This fundraiser is to raise money to host the 2019 Marion VA Patients Christmas Party, which will be Dec. 12 at the Marion VA Hospital.
Entertainment will be provided by the Nuthin’ Fancy Band.
There is no charge for the dinner. A silent auction will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Donations are being accepted for items needed by the patients: mouthwash (alcohol-free); deodorant (men and women); hairbrushes or combs; denture adhesive; lotion (scented for the women); body wash, shampoo, body sprays for women; toothbrushes and toothbrush caps; Carmex.
Also, plain white T-shirts and no-skid slipper socks.
If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, contact Dawn Lewis at 765-621-4340.
Meal fundraises for
Mommy Movement
ANDERSON — A chicken-and-noodle dinner fundraiser will be held For the Mommy Movement from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 424 E. 14th St.
Women’s League to
meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art’s Women’s League will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Poinsettia orders are due at that time.
The program will be “Egyptian Art” by Celia Burns. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
