Maplewood to store memorial items
ANDERSON — Maplewood Cemetery management has announced that items removed Nov. 15 will be left in the Chapel and stored in the office to allow for cleaning and to improve the appearance of the Chapel.
The exception will be flowers in permanent bronze vases.
All other items will be stored at the office where they can be picked up by the owners until Feb. 19, 2020, when they will be discarded. Additional items placed in the Chapel after Nov. 19 will immediately be removed and discarded.
Annual Thanksgiving dinner set
ANDERSON — The Gospel Highlight Radio 37th annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., Anderson.
This is for dine-in only. There will be a full -ourse meal served with dessert and drink.
Delivery service will be available at 10 a.m. (for sick and shut-ins).
Volunteers are still needed. Call James Warner at 765-606-6099.
To order a dinner, call by 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Poetry Night planned at A-Town
ANDERSON — Poetry Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Bring your poems to share with other local poets.
The group meets the third Thursday of the month and is sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
Civil roundtable meets Monday
ANDERSON — The November 2019 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11 th St.
The meeting will be a DVD presentation on "Finance and Supply" during the Civil War. The group will explore how the two sides raised the money necessary to maintain their armies in the field throughout the war. It will also look at the quality and abundance of weapons, clothing and food supplied to the soldiers on both sides.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
AHS seniors host chicken fry
ANDERSON — The senior class of Anderson High School is partnering with the Knights of Columbus to host a chicken fry on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $10. Children (12 and under) tickets are $5.
Proceeds go to the AHS senior class for graduation. You may dine-in or take-out and there will also be a baked goods table.
The K of C is at 1225 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.