Counselor to speak to grief ministry
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kayla Hall, a mental health counselor with Torchlight Counseling Services, will be the special speaker. She will focus on dealing with grief during the upcoming holidays.
Following a discussion period, the evening will conclude with a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Open house at Red Door Vintage
ANDERSON — The Red Door Vintage Christmas Open House will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 625 Meridian St.
Tickets are $1 and will go to support a family in need this Christmas. Your entry ticket will also be your entry into a raffle.
There will be refreshments and holiday items to purchase in a festive Christmas atmosphere.
Tickets are available at The Red Door Vintage or at the door the evening of the event.
All proceeds support The Christian Center Ministries annually serving over 2,000 men, women and children living in poverty.
