Community Briefs
Sugar Fork hosts Mainstage Review
ANDERSON — A Mainstage Review, hosted by Sugar Fork Crossing and Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, will be featured from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Mainstage Theatre will bring the best of its 60th season with comedic and dramatic solos, duets and monologues from popular Broadway shows. Refreshments will be served, and prizes given away.
Sugar Fork Crossing is located at 1745 E. 67th St. RSVPs are appreciated, 765-233-9360.
Ham-and-beans at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a ham-and-bean dinner Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until gone.
The menu includes cornbread and fried potatoes.
Tuesday lunch for Class of 1956
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All members and guests are invited to attend.
Swap Thanksgiving recipes Thursday
ANDERSON — A Thanksgiving Recipe Swap will be hosted by the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tired of serving the same holiday meal every year? Shake it up this year with a recipe swap at the Anderson Public Library. Submit your favorite Thanksgiving recipe via email to reference@andersonlibrary.net or in person at the Information Services desk.
Come join that evening to pick out your new recipes and you are welcome to bring samples of your submitted recipe. Light refreshments will be served.
Mountain oysters at American Legion
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, SAL will serve mountain oysters on Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out.
The Legion, 450 N. 10th St., is a non-smoking venue. The public is welcome.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month, through March 2020.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Alex Care Center collecting soup
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Care Center is taking donations of canned soup for LifeStream’s Angel Wish Program until Dec. 2.
Drop off your canned soups to 1912 S. Park Ave., Alexandria.
Information: Missy, 765-724-4478.
Scooby-Doo comes to Indy in May
INDIANAPOLIS — Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a live touring stage spectacular, will make a stop in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre for three performances on Saturday and Sunday, May 9-10.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at the Old National Centre Box Office and www.Ticketmaster.com. More information at www.scoobylivetour.com.
